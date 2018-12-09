PM seeks business community’s help to improve economy

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Prime Minister Imran Khan has sought recommendations of business community to improve the country’s crippling economy during his day-long visit to Karachi on Sunday.

Speaking to a delegation of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), led by its chairman Sulaiman Mehdi, the prime minister said the government was committed to promote and protect businesses and investment in the country.

Prime Minister Imran approved most of the recommendations suggested by the delegation.

The delegation, comprising officials of PSX and stock brokers, appreciated the fiscal consolidation measures taken by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. The delegation assured the premier its full support to the government over its fiscal policy.

The prime minister said there were vast investment opportunities in Pakistan, adding that foreign investors were also expressing keen interest to invest in various sectors of the economy.

PM Imran said his government’s approach regarding business and investment was different from the previous governments and assured the delegation that necessary steps were being taken to bring stability in the market.

The meeting agreed to expand tax base and increase the use of Information Technology in the stock market besides putting an end to illegal transactions.

Earlier in the day, the premier was received by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on his arrival to the metropolis. President Dr Arif Alvi has also arrived in the Sindh capital.

Imran lauds Karachi citizens for raising Rs760 million for dam fund

The prime minister also met Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and various high-level officials, who briefed the former about the development work and the ongoing anti-encroachment drive taking place in the city.

Sunday’s visit was PM Imran’s second visit to Karachi after assuming the top office of the country.

