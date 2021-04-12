PM seeks Bill Gates help in fight against climate change

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote a letter to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates earlier this week, inviting him to work together against the dangers of climate change.

In his letter, dated April 6, the premier praised the American business mogul’s book, ‘Avoiding a Climate Disaster’, for providing policy-oriented analyses on the critical issue of climate change challenges confronting the global community.

He also informed Bill Gates about the climate challenges being faced by Pakistan, saying the country was on the front lines of the climate challenge, and was amongst the top countries “continuously impacted” by climate change over the past two decades.

The premier however pointed out that Pakistan, at the same time, was a very low contributor to the issue, adding less than one percent of the global greenhouse gas emissions.