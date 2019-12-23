PM Scott defends climate stance

Perth

Australia’s embattled prime minister defended his government’s climate policy on Monday, as authorities warned that the wildfires ravaging the country’s most populous state could fester for months. Around 200 wildfires were burning in four states, with New South Wales accounting for more than half of them, including 60 fires not contained. The disaster has led to renewed criticism that Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative government has not taken enough action on climate change. Morrison rejected calls to downsize Australia’s lucrative coal industry. Australia is the world’s largest exporter of coal and liquefied natural gas. “I am not going to write off the jobs of thousands of Australians by walking away from traditional industries,” he told Channel Seven. Morrison made the rounds on several.— AP