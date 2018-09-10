PM, SC assure nation’s donations to be utilized only for dams construction

Pakistan to construct dams through its own resources: CJP

Islamabad

Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday said that the country will construct the dams through its own resources and will not take loans for this purpose. Talking to a private news channel, he said the Prime Minister and the Supreme Court have given guarantees that the funds donated by the nation for the dams would be utilized only for their construction. To a question, the Chief Justice said lawyers, Bar Councils and Bar Associations will also fully cooperate with him in the fund raising campaign.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Dera Ghazi Khan that Parliamentarians have termed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announcement about dams fund a good omen, as construction of dams was needed for progress and prosperity of the country. While talking to APP, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs Zartaj Gul, Khawaja Sheraz, Muhammad Khan Leghari, Advisor to CM Punjab on Health Hanif Pitafi, Khawaja Dawood, Dr Shahina Najib Khosa and Sardar Mohsin Atta Khosa said that construction of dams would be helpful in generating cheaper electricity. They said that 1000 acres of barren land would also be irrigated. They criticised the previous governments for not paying attention to dams construction. They said that dams construction was part of the PTI manifesto.

It is also reported that Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Sunday announced a donation of Rs1 million for construction of Diamer-Bhasha, Mohmand dams’ fund and expressed solidarity towards a noble cause initiated by Prime Minister Imran Khan to raise funds for this cause. In a statement issued here PFC Chief Executive, Mian Kashif Ashfaq said, the council would contribute more in coming days as it would hold meetings with furniture makers, designers and investors in regard of setting up a joint platform for fund raising.

He said it was high time to work as a nation and overcome menace of water scarcity through a national resolve to leave behind a better and prosperous country for the future generations. Rapid increase in population was the major contributing factor behind this phenomenon, the statement said adding so the country needs to construct more dams to enhance its water storage capacity to cope with the water requirements.

Lack of storage capacity and infrastructure, 30 MAF water discharges into the sea during the flood season, causing a loss of billions of dollar annually to the country. For a country that uses nearly 90% of its water resources for agriculture and depends on water to remain buoyant, this is ridiculous. He said it was more ridiculous that we have known issue this for decades and have still not been able to build dams to stem the tide. He said an additional 20 million acres could be brought under irrigated agriculture if water was made available by constructing more dams. Mian Kashif said he is much optimistic that people would contribute generously in fund raising campaigns as Pakistanis are among the most charitable people in the world.

Kisan Board Pakistan (KBP) has welcomed an announcement, made by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar regarding construction of dams. KBP Central President Chaudhry Nisar Ahmad said this while addressing a gathering of farmers, here on Sunday. He said, “If Pakistan’s plundered wealth is brought back from different countries, many new dams could be built.” Ch Nisar said that if the government conducts severe accountability of land mafia and retrieves million of acres of government land from illegal occupation.—APP