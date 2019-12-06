STAFF REPORTER
ISLAMABAD
The prime minister addressed
a ceremony in
Islamabad, distributing
cheques among the successful
candidates who
have applied for soft loans
under Youth Entrepreneurship
Scheme of ‘Kamyab
Jawan Program’ today.
PM Imran said the initiative
is aimed at promoting
transparency and merit.
He further said that the
government is focusing on
eradication of corruption
Kamyab Jawan Programme
PM says govt
creating ease of
doing business
and propagation of merit
across the country
Meanwhile, an official
has said that Kamyab
Jawan Programme had received
one million applications
by the youth across
the country and was receiving
80,000 to 100,000 applcations on daily basis
which showed youth’s interest
and accomplishment
of the programme.
He said that an amount
of Rs 100 billion has been
allocated for the initiative
to facilitate one million
youth across the country.
Special Assistant for
Youth Affairs Usman Dar
said the programme was
started with the purpose to
promote entrepreneurship
and create job opportunities.
He expressed confidence
that this scheme
would prove to be a complete
success story.
Dar said that this program
was also unique as
about 200,000 females had
also applied for the loan.
