STAFF REPORTER

ISLAMABAD

The prime minister addressed

a ceremony in

Islamabad, distributing

cheques among the successful

candidates who

have applied for soft loans

under Youth Entrepreneurship

Scheme of ‘Kamyab

Jawan Program’ today.

PM Imran said the initiative

is aimed at promoting

transparency and merit.

He further said that the

government is focusing on

eradication of corruption

Kamyab Jawan Programme

PM says govt

creating ease of

doing business

and propagation of merit

across the country

Meanwhile, an official

has said that Kamyab

Jawan Programme had received

one million applications

by the youth across

the country and was receiving

80,000 to 100,000 applcations on daily basis

which showed youth’s interest

and accomplishment

of the programme.

He said that an amount

of Rs 100 billion has been

allocated for the initiative

to facilitate one million

youth across the country.

Special Assistant for

Youth Affairs Usman Dar

said the programme was

started with the purpose to

promote entrepreneurship

and create job opportunities.

He expressed confidence

that this scheme

would prove to be a complete

success story.

Dar said that this program

was also unique as

about 200,000 females had

also applied for the loan.