PM satisfied with progress of CPEC projects

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday expressed satisfaction over the progress of ongoing projects of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The premier chaired a high-level session to review the progress of CPEC projects which was attended by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, foreign minister, finance minister, planning minister, commerce minister and other senior officials.

Imran Khan said that the present government has completed various projects of the previous governments during the last 2.5 years.

He said that the present government is paying special attention to the establishment of special economic zones.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led federal government expedited development work on Rashakai, Dhabeji, Allama Iqbal Industrial City and Gwadar Industrial Zone.

He added that local and foreign investors have shown interest in the industrial zones. He vowed that CPEC projects will be completed at any cost as it exhibits the strong ties between Pakistan and China.

Khan was of the view that CPEC will become a key component of Pakistan’s development strategy.