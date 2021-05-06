PM, Sarwar review PAPA projects, varsities reforms

A meeting was held between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar at Governor House on Thursday.

Political, administrative and other issues were discussed during the meeting.

On the occasion, the governor briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan on different matters including Punjab Aaab-e-Pak Authority (PAPA) project, educational reforms in universities and others.

As per details meeting was held between Prime Minister and Governor when Prime Minister was returning from his Raiwind visit.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Minister for Energy Dr Akthar Malik, Chairman Punjab Aab e Pak Authority Dr Shakil Ahmed, Principal Secretary to Governor Dr Rashid Mansoor and others were also present on the occasion.

The governor briefed the Prime minister regarding Punjab Aaab-e-Pak Authority water projects worth Rs4 billion in Lahore and other areas of Punjab, and educational reforms in Universities.

Both leaders also discussed the current political, economic and covid 19 pandemic situation.

Prime Minister Imran khan said that it was the top priority of the government to offer relief to the general public and provision of economical housing units to the poor, and it will utilize all its resources for this purpose.

“By the grace of Allah government is excelling in all fields including economic front,” he added.

He said that international organizations are praising economic policies and development in the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan instructed the Governor Punjab to speed up the development work of Punjab Aaab-e-Pak Authority water projects and appreciated his efforts to start Aaab-e-Pak water schemes in rural areas of Punjab.