PM salutes medical fraternity in fight against Corona Assures all out support to provinces

TARIQ SAEED

PESHAWAR Lauding the unmatched services of the medical fraternity selflessly battling the deadly Covid-19 Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the entire nation stood with the health workers in the fight against the Corona Virus. He, however, cautioned that those belonging to the medical profession should be ready to sustain more pressure as more coronavirus cases will surface across the world including Pakistan in the days to come. “Whole nation and the federal government fully stand with our doctors, paramedics in their selfless fight against the coronavirus. National Disaster Management Authority will bring more medical equipment from China and other countries to ensure safe working environment for the medics and effective treatment of the disease”. The Prime Minister said this while talking to the doctors during his visit to Hayatabad Medical Complex, Peshawar, where he was briefed about the coronavirus situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the steps taken to contain its spread in the province. Imran Khan also assured that the federal government will continue to assist all the provinces to cope with the coronavirus pandemic. The Prime Minister appreciated the provincial government’s steps against coronavirus saying in the present situation, the focus of government must also be on provision of relief to the weak and poor segments of the society. Imran Khan directed the provincial governor, chief minister and ministers to visit the corona affected areas of the province and ensure the provision of facilities there. The Prime Minister was informed that two hundred and seventy-five quarantine centers have been established in the province having the capacity to accommodate 18,000 patients. He was told that 583 ventilators were available in the province and that their number is further being enhanced. He said 639 regular doctors and 1,299 others on contract have been recruited to meet the emergency. In addition 9,000 retired doctors, nurses and paramedical staff have volunteered their services which will be utilized when required. Four hundred response teams have been established in the province at the official level. The meeting was informed that corona testing capacity is also being enhanced. It was informed the Provincial Chief Minister has recently announced a relief package of thirty-two billion rupees. PM said there is a worldwide shortage of ventilators as markets across the world are closed due to lockdown. He said more ventilators will arrive in Pakistan in the coming days. During his visit the Prime Minister was accompanied by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Minister of State Shehryar Afridi, Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. Imran Khan on the occasion directed the provincial governor, chief minister and relevant ministers to keep visiting the corona affected areas of the province and ensure the provision of all possible facilities there.