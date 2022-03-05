PM reviews progress of RUDA, CBD projects

Ravi Urban Development Aurhority (RUDA) and Central Business District (CBD), Walton are landmark real estate projects to save climate, environment and ecology of Lahore,” said Prime Minister Imran Khan while chairing a meeting to review progress made so far on RUDA and CBD projects. “It is first time in the history of Pakistan that dead capital is being regenerated into valuable assets through these projects.

The success of these projects would serve as a model for other cash-strapped departments to replicate for generating financial resources,” he added. Earlier CEO RUDA Imran Amin briefed the Prime Minister that development work on different innovative projects of RUDA are in full swing. These projects include the development of Chaharbagh, industrial estate, water training work, Saphire Bay, Waste to Energy Plant and Waste Treatment Plant.

All administrative and environmental issues have been resolved and the projects are moving ahead.

The Prime Minister was also briefed that the construction of Bab-e-Pakistan, a Museum on the history of Walton from 1900 to date, an LNG-based captive power plant, and a state of the art teaching hospital in CBD, Walton is also on track and is expected to be complete by March next year.

The Prime Minister was also apprised on the progress of Nullah Lai and Ring Road projects in Rawalpindi.

The Prime Minister highlighted that all these projects are of supreme national interests for the country. He directed the authorities concerned to adopt proactive and innovative approach for their completion on fast track basis.

The meeting was attended by MOS on Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, SAPM on Political Communication Dr Shehbaz Gill, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing & Development Authority (NAPHDA) Lt Gen Anwar Ali Haider (Retd), CEO Ravi Urban Development Aurhority (RUDA) Imran Amin and senior officers concerned. Punjab Local Govt Minister Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, Advisor to CM Punjab Dr Salman Shah, SACM Punjab on Information Hassan Khawar and senior officers concerned from the Government of Punjab joined the meeting via video link.