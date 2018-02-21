PM reviews infra structure projects

Directs new Islamabad airport completion by mid April

Sophia Siddique

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Tuesday chaired a briefing on various ongoing connectivity and road infrastructure projects at Prime Minister’s Office. Progress into completion and operationalization of new Islamabad International Airport was also reviewed during the meeting.

The Minister for Interior and Planning Mr. Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Communications Hafiz Abdul Karim, Minister of State for Communications Mr. Junaid Anwaar Ch., concerned Federal Secretaries, Chairman NHA and senior officers attended the meeting.

Secretary Aviation briefed the Prime Minister about the progress on the new Islamabad International Airport. He was informed that physical work on infrastructure and airport related allied facilities has been completed while the integration process was underway. The prime minister directed that ongoing work be expedited so as to ensure inauguration of the new airport by the mid-April 2018.

Chairman NHA Mr. Jawad Anwaar while briefing the meeting on the progress on nstruction of Airport Metro Bus Project informed the prime minister infrasture would be completed by 15th May 2018.

Chairman NHA also briefed the meeting about the progress of various landmark road projects, spread all across the country, which either have been completed or were ready for ground-breaking within next few weeks. The projects ready for inauguration/ground-breaking include construction of Rawalpindi-Kahuta road, DG Khan Northern Bypass, Karachi-Hyderabad (M-9), Syed Wala Bridge, JalalPur-Pirwala-Uch Sharif road, LSM Link via Narang Mandi to Narowal, Sialkot – Pasrur Road , Chitral-Gram Chashma road, Kallar – Sir Suba Shah – Dhan Gali Road, Lahore-Abdul Hakeem (M-3), Lahore Eastern Bypass (LEBP), Sher Shah Suri Road fr0m Begum Kot to Sheikhupura – Muridke Road, Overhead Bridge at Imamia Colony Railway Crossing, Nishtar Ghat Bridge (Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Bridge), Khuzdar – Shahdadkot (M-8), Shah Maqsood Interchange-Muslim Abad Interchange (Hazara Motorway) and two interchanges near Mansehra on Havelian – Thakot CPEC project which would be inaugurated during the month of May 2018. Chairman NHA requested the Prime Minister for his time to inaugurate/perform ground breaking ceremonies of these important projects.

The meeting was also briefed on various road infrastructure projects being built in Balochistan. The prime minister approved construction of 110-Km long Khuzdar-Basima (N-30) road project through PSDP. Chairman NHA said that since 2013, 28 major connectivity projects involving road infrastructure of 2,520 km have been completed at the cost of Rs. 235.69 billion.

The Prime Minister appreciated NHA and its team for the progress made so far and said that efforts must continue to ensure early completion of the ongoing projects. Expressing satisfaction over addition of extensive network of motorways, expressways and national highways to the existing road infrastructure, the Prime Minister observed that addition of new road network would have huge impact on transforming the lives of the people through offering better connectivity and greater economic opportunities.