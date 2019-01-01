PM resolves to battle ‘four ills’ in 2019

Calls for developing a business plan to revive PIA as profitable institution

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan with the dawn of a new year on Tuesday resolved to battle poverty, illiteracy, injustice and corruption in the country in 2019.

In a tweet on Jan 1, the prime minister declared that his government would “wage jihad against the four ills of our country: poverty, illiteracy, injustice and corruption.”

“InshaAllah 2019 is the beginning of Pakistan’s golden era,” the premier promised.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to develop a comprehensive business plan to revive Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) as a profitable institution.

The premier said this while chairing a meeting in Islamabad to review the ongoing reforms of the national carrier.

Khan said PIA had become a liability due to the mismanagement and corruption for which taxpayers had to share the burden, the report added.

Expressing satisfaction on the current PIA administration, the prime minister asked PIA Chairman Arshad Malik to develop a comprehensive strategy to overcome the losses the airline was facing.

In his briefing to the prime minister, the PIA chairman said that the total deficit of the airline stood at Rs414.3 billion.

Finance Minister Asad Umar, Minister for Privatisation and Aviation Muhammad Mian Soomro, Air Force Chief Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar, Senator Faisal Javed and others also attended the meeting.

The national flag carrier is currently facing a deficit of Rs500 million on seven international routes in addition to the loss on domestic routes.

