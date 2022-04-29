PM rejects summary to increase petrol prices: Marriyum

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has rejected the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s summary for increasing the prices of petroleum products, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb shared on Thursday.

“[We] cannot punish the people for the previous government’s worst incompetence, incapability and blatant mistakes,” Aurangzeb said in the statement.

The Imran Khan-led government had agreed to the strict conditions of the International Monetary Fund to raise petrol prices in order to get a loan, she said. “Every effort is being made to not increase the burden on the public already troubled by inflation,” she added.

 

