PM rejects possibility of delay in general elections

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Rejecting the possibility of any delay in the next general elections, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday said the election would be held within 60 days after the completion of current assemblies’ constitutional term.

The prime minister expressed these views during an informal interaction with the newsmen here at a farewell dinner hosted by Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq in the honour of the country’s 14th National Assembly.

He said that the caretaker prime minister isn’t that important position than we have made. Abbasi said that the ruling party would compromise with the opposition on the caretaker PM’s names, adding that whatever name Leader of Opposition Syed Khursheed Shah would propose, they will support.

The prime minister said that the name of any retired personality could also be considered, however, the name of any retired general wasn’t considered.

To a question, he was confident that the general election would be transparent. The present government would complete its term, he added. To another question, the prime minister said the caretaker prime minister could be a retired judge, a retired bureaucrat or a businessman. The name of a retired politician can also be considered for the caretaker prime minister, but it was possible only if that person was not affiliated with any party, he added.

About the political future of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Abbasi said, he (Nawaz Sharif) had a future today and would have the future tomorrow as well. To a question about the “aliens”, PM Abbasi replied in a lighter mood that as he lived on earth so it was better to talk about local species first.