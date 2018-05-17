PM reiterates resolve to stamp out terrorism from country

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said soldiers have been paying the price of freedom with blood offering supreme sacrifice in fight on terrorism.

In a message of condolence to the family of Colonel Sohail Abid who was martyred in an operation against terrorists in Balochistan, he said our valiant forces will not rest till last trace of terrorist elements is wiped out from country soil.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said entire nation is united than ever against the coward enemy.

Meanwhile, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has also expressed grief over the martyrdom of Colonel Sohail Abid.