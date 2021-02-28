PM: Ready to resolve issues thru dialogue

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday, welcoming the ceasefire announced on the Line of Control, said Pakistan has always stood for peace and remains “ready to move forward to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue”.

“The onus of creating an enabling environment for further progress rests with India,” he said.

Congratulating the armed forces and the nation on the second anniversary of Operation Swift Retort, the prime minister said the country demonstrated responsible behaviour in the face of “India’s irresponsible military brinkmanship” by returning the captured Indian Air Force pilot.

“I congratulate the entire nation and salute our Armed Forces on the 2nd Anniversary of our response to India’s illegal, reckless military adventure of airstrikes against Pakistan,” stated the prime minister.

On February 27, 2019, a day after the botched Balakot airstrike by the IAF, the Pakistan Air Force retaliated and in the following air action, two Indian aircraft including a MIG-21 and a SU-30 were shot down.

One of the aircraft crashed in Azad Kashmir and its pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan, was capture. Islamabad released the pilot after a day of captivity.

“As a proud and confident nation, we responded with determined resolve at a time and place of our choosing,” said Imran on Twitter. Recalling the event that took place two years ago, and brought the two nations to the brink of war, PM Imran condemned India’s “ illegal, reckless military adventure of airstrikes against Pakistan”.