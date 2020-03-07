PM, Rasheed followers of dictators, says Murtaza

Imran Niazi and Sheikh Rasheed are followers of dictators and puppets said Parliamentary Leader People’s Party Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza, adding Sheeda Telli must go and tell his new puppet leader that his days of power are numbered.

While responding to federal minister Sheikh Rasheed the PPP leader has said Imran Niazi is speaking through the mouth of Sheeda Telli, cries and screams of pain arising from selected government’s circles due to Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s presence in Punjab.

Imran Niazi has come to fulfill a dictator’s mission who stripped rights of women; the selected government is anti-women, anti-people government, said Hasan Murtaza. The world would see the dooms day of selected and puppets, abuse, lies and deception cannot save the rule of Niazi, he claimed.