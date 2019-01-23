PM, Punjab CM should step down: Shahbaz

Sahiwal ‘encounter’

Islamabad

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif has demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to resign over Sahiwal tragedy in which four people including a minor girl were gunned down last week.

Speaking on a point of order during a session of the lower house called by the Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government on Wednesday to unveil its second mini-budget of the current fiscal year, Shahbaz said, “[PM] Imran Khan demanded my resignation over Model Town incident … and now he should resign on Sahiwal tragedy.”

The former Punjab Chief Minister claimed that the current chief minister needed prior permission before performing every task.

Responding to opposition leader’s verbal attack, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the government had decided to act against those involved in the incident after launching a swift investigation into it. He advised the opposition parties to refrain from politicking on the human tragedy.

Meanwhle, Opposition parties on Wednesday decided to strongly oppose and protest against the government’s mini-budget. A meeting of leaders of opposition parties was held in the chambers of Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.

Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders Marriyum Aurangzeb, Rana Taveer, Rana Sanaullah attended the meeting. Pakistan People’s Party’s Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman, Khursheed Shah, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Awami National Party’s Ameer Haider Khan Hoti were also in attendance.

They unanimously agreed to strongly oppose the mini-budget and protest against it in the National Assembly. We do not accept the government’s cruel imposition of taxes, the attendees were quoted as saying.

PPP leader Naveed Qamar told the meeting that in the first mini-budget, the government imposed taxes worth Rs70 billion and are “now going to impose taxes of a further Rs170 billion.”

