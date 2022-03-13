PM: PTI to emerge stronger from current situation

Tasks party leaders to gather 1m people for Islamabad rally; Warns legal action to be taken against defector MPs

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to hold a large rally of supporters and has tasked PTI leaders to gather one million people in the Federal Capital for the purpose, sources said Saturday.

The decision came after the prime minister met members of the Parliament from Rawalpindi, Chakwal, and Islamabad, sources said and assigned the task of hosting the rally to PTI’s Islamabad chapter.

Sources said the massive rally will be held a day before the no-confidence motion session takes place, a date for which has been decided yet.

The prime minister, while speaking to the lawmakers, said any member of the National Assembly who crosses the floor and betrays the government during the session on the no-confidence motion would face legal action.

“We will defeat the Opposition’s no-confidence motion,” sources quoted the prime minister as saying.

Addressing the parliamentarians, Imran Khan said that the government was fully aware of the concerns of the people and is taking all possible steps to save the people from the negative effects of inflation.

Imran Khan also directed the parliamentarians to mobilize the workers at the grass root level to ensure success in the local body elections.

Those who attended the meetings with the prime minister included members of Parliament Shaukat Ali and Sher Ali Arbab from Peshawar, Raja Khurram Shehzad Nawaz and Ali Nawaz Awan from Islamabad, Rashid Shafiq, Mansoor Hayat Khan and Zulfikar Ali Khan from Rawalpindi and Chakwal, lady legislators Kanwal Shauzab, Begum Shaheen Saifullah Taru, Nafeesa Anayatullah Khattak and Noreen Farooq Ibrahim, former members National Assembly Chaudhry Ashfaq, Haji Muhammad Yusuf Ali Ansari and CEO Chen One Mian Kashif Ashfaq.

On this occasion, he said that the successful economic policies of the government have strengthened the legacy of the bankrupt economy. The premier went on to say that the country’s economy is on the path of sustainable growth and asked the lawmakers to strengthen connection with the people.

“The government is fully aware of the concerns of the people and is taking all possible steps to protect the people from the negative effects of global inflation,” he said and added the government seeks targeted subsidies and efforts to create more jobs for young people.

He said that the government was trying its best to reduce the negative effects of inflation by creating an investor friendly environment.

Talking to members of the National Assembly, he directed that the elected representatives should strengthen their contact with the people and create awareness in them about the different government schemes for the socioeconomic progress.

The schemes include Universal Health Coverage under National Health Card, Ehsaas Ration Riyayat Programme, provision of loans, fertilizers and pesticides under the Ehsaas Kissan card, Kamyab Jawan and Kamyab Pakistan programme, home financing, business loans and professional training.

The people friendly steps also included decrease in the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per liter and reduction of Rs 5 per liter in the price of electricity.