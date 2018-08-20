PM promises sweeping reforms

Asks nation to have compassion for poor, adopt austerity; Country to suffer if we don’t change our direction; PM House to be made university; No to begging bowl; Rupee facing pressure due to foreign debts; National debt reaches Rs28,000b; We have to change our mindset, lifestyle; Have to plant billions of saplings; Health insurance of Rs 500,000 for every Pakistani

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that his government would cut spending, launch sweeping reforms and take austerity measures that affect the welfare of the nation.

In his inaugural address to the nation, Prime Minister Khan thanked his supporters and workers for standing by him during his political struggle.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to address corruption, economic, social, and environmental challenges facing Pakistan. The prime minister emphasised that there was a need to change our direction otherwise the country would head towards disaster. “We need to change our mindset and think about the children who are out of school.”

Prime Minister Khan’s over hour-long address focused on calling upon the people of Pakistan to help him overcome these challenges and turn Pakistan into a welfare state.

“First of all, I would like to thank my workers who joined my movement and jihad. I want to specially pay tributes to two of my late colleagues, first Ahsan Rashid and Saloni Bokhari. They joined my party during my early days.

“Today, we stand at a point where we must change. I wish to tell you that all my life I’ve been told that one thing or another can’t be achieved. I wish to tell you that I’ll battle out these odds we face today.”

“We have to stand up on our own feet. The way we have been operating, it can not go on. The more debt we are under, the more freedom we lose. “

“Our national debt has reached at Rs28,000 billion. The debt we took over the last 10 years has doubled. We are facing a situation where we have to take loans to pay off the interest on our foreign debt.”

“The pressure being faced by rupee is due to foreign debts. On one hand, we are under heavy debt, on the other hand, our human development index is at the lowest in the region.”

According to UN report, we are ranked in five countries where more infant mortality rate is very high.

“In Pakistan, our ruing elite is living a luxurious life. Prime Minister of Pakistan has more than 500 employees. The prime minister uses 80 vehicles. “We have rest houses, chief minister houses, secretaries and DCs and commissioners. They live in big houses.”

“We have to change our mindset and lifestyle if we have to save our nation. Another problem Pakistan faces is from global warming and climate change. It’s about time we change our mindset and way of life. Our role model of Holy Prophet (PBUH). First of all, we have to adhere to rule of law which is vital to change our destiny. Two courts had to face courts of law. “

Pakistan was not established to replace the rich Hindu elite with Muslims. “It was created to protect the marginalized communities.”

“I have learnt one thing in my life and that is not to give up. You have to become my team and I shall prove that we can fix the system.”

“I will live in the house of my military secretary. It’s a three-room residence which has only three servants. We will put the cars on auction.”

“We have decided to set up a committee of experts to decide what can be done with governor houses. The Prime Minister House will be converted into a world-class university. We will also form a task force under Dr Ishrat Hussain to make suggestions to cut the spending.”

People should realize that we have to change our mindset. We need a new mindset in naya Pakistan. We have to save the money and spend it on the most underprivileged section of society.

“No country can progress through loans. The loan can be acquired for a short period. We cannot last forever through loans. When we get loans, we compromise our national self respect and integrity.”

“I will feel ashamed of begging to foreign countries. Inshahullah, I shall make the nation stand on its feet. We have to become a great nation. No nation can become great through begging bowls. We have to collect money from our own people.”

