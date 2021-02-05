PM: Price of wheat flour affects poor people most

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the price of wheat flour affects the poor people the most, therefore, all administrative measures must be ensured in this regard.

Presiding over a meeting in Islamabad on Thursday to review the steps taken to bring down the prices of essential commodities, he said that the entire focus of the government is to provide relief to the common man.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Minister for Economic Affairs Khusro Bakhtiar, Governor SBP Raza Baqir, and other senior officials. The meeting was informed that the business community is appreciative of the government s economic policies.