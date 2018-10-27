PM, president pledge to continue diplomatic, moral support for Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday has said Pakistan would not relent in its moral, political and diplomatic support until the Kashmiris realize their legitimate right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

In his message to the nation on Kashmir Black Day, he said the day marked a tragic day in the history of South Asia.

The premier called for immediate implementation of the recommendation to set up a UN Commission of Inquiry to investigate human rights abuses by Indian occupation forces.

Reiterating Pakistan’s unflinching and steadfast moral, diplomatic and political support for the just cause of the people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), President Dr Arif Alvi has said that this support will continue till the realization of their lawful right to self-determination.

“We pay homage to the sacrifices of our brethren in the Indian occupied Kashmir,” he said in his message on the occasion of Kashmir Black Day being observed on October 27.

“October 27 marks one of the darkest chapters of the Jammu & Kashmir history. On this day, seven decades ago, Indian forces landed in Srinagar to occupy, subjugate, oppress and terrorize the innocent people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir in blatant violation of international law,” he added.

The president said the United Nations Security Council through several of its resolutions had validated the Kashmiris’ right to decide their future through a fair and impartial plebiscite.

Despite its commitment to the international community to enforce these resolutions, India had embarked on a path of punitive suppression and pathological genocide that continues to this day, he added.

He pointed out that the Indian human rights atrocities had been well-documented in the report of the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on Kashmir and corroborated by leading human rights organizations.

“India does not realize that it is impossible to crush the spirit of the people once they commit to the achievement of their freedom,” he added.

“Pakistan strongly supports the OHCHR Report’s recommendation to constitute a Commission of Inquiry to analyze the human rights situation in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir,” he maintained.

