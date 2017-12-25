PM, President extend Christmas greetings to Christian community

ISLAMABAD : President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi have extended felicitations to the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas Day.

Greeting the Christian community in Pakistan and across the world on Christmas, President Mamnoon said it is the day to reiterate the universal teachings of patience, tolerance, kindness and goodwill, not only for the Christians but the entire humanity.

The president said peace and happiness could be brought back to the world, which was engaged in conflicts of interests and wars, by adopting aforementioned virtues.

“The lesson that we learn from the teachings of the Jesus Christ (AS) is that life and property of all people living on this planet should be given equal respect and protection without discriminating on the basis of colour, cast, religion and belief,” he said.

In his message, President Mamnoon paid tribute to the country’s Christian community for their services rendered for progress and stability of Pakistan. He said their contribution particularly in the fields of medicine and education is greatly valued by the people and government of Pakistan.

In his message on Christmas Day, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi felicitated the Christian community worldwide and appreciated the efforts of Pakistani Christians for socioeconomic development of their homeland.

“We are proud of our Christian brethren; they are an integral part of our multicultural polity; and I am confident that their patriotic contributions will continue to accelerate the pace of Pakistan’s progress,” he said in his message.

The premier said much more than festivity and celebration, the spirit of Christmas was to share, to reach out, and to love all humanity.

He said that Jesus Christ (AS) brought and preached the message of peace, brotherhood and love for the whole humanity. “He guided people towards virtuous living and urged them to seek divine mercy.”

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitated the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas.

In his message, he said “the birthday of Hazrat Esa (AS) is sacred and holy for Muslims also along with Christians because we consider Jesus as prophet of God so his respect is obligatory for us.”

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari extended felicitations to the Christian community in Pakistan and the world over on the auspicious occasion of Christmas.

In a felicitation message on the eve of Christmas, the PPP chairman said that his party has always fought for the downtrodden and the marginalized and is the true ideological heir of the founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

He pointed out that the PPP gave representation to non-Muslims including Christians in the Senate of Pakistan for the first time and elected more than two dozen non-Muslim PPP workers as chairmen and vice chairmen of District Councils, Municipal and Town Committees.

Condemning the recent terrorist attack on a Quetta church, Bilawal said PPP leaders will always stand in solidarity with the victims besides taking all possible steps to protect them.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan wished the Christian brethren a happy Christmas in a message on Twitter.

“Wishing our Christian citizens a Happy Christmas, full of peace and joy,” he tweeted.

PPP’s Senator Sherry Rehman posted a picture with a Christmas tree to share her greetings.

