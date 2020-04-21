PM, President discuss corona situation across country Condemn LOC ceasefire violations by India

STAFF REPORTER

ISLAMABAD Prime Minister Imran Khan called on President Dr Arif Alvi at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday and discussed contemporary political issued in backdrop of the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The meeting also discussed the current situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic. The president appreci ated the steps taken by the government to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. President Alvi also lauded the initiative of Prime Minister Imran regarding debt moratorium for the developing countries. The president said that the government should keep on ensuring all possible measures to provide urgent relief to the masses, especially through the Ehsaas Programme, utility stores, panahgahs (shelters), meal distribution and other necessary steps during this crisis. Later, Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), Lt Gen Faiz Hameed also joined the meeting. The meeting strongly condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian forces across the Line of Control (LoC) and use of coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to trample on human rights and further curb civil liberties in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. It was also highlighted that the people of IoK were being denied basic health facilities even during this crisis. The prime minister thanked the president and lauded his efforts to evolve consensus among the Ulema regarding prayers and Taraweeh in mosques during the holy month of Ramzan. The meeting discussed the recently agreed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) with Ulema and its implementation.