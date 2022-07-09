PM prays for Ummah’s unity, Pakistan’s prosperity

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday felicitated the pilgrims of Hajj-e-Akbar and prayed for the blessings of Allah Almighty upon the Muslim Ummah and Pakistan.

In a message on Twitter, he appealed to the fortunate pilgrims performing the Hajj-e-Akbar to offer special prayers for the humanity and seek forgiveness from miseries.

PM Sharif said it was the blessed occasion to pray for the prosperity of mankind and its deliverance from epidemics and diseases.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for the freedom of the occupied Palestine and Kashmir to save the oppressed people.

“May Allah Almighty bring Pakistan out of its debt situation with the blessings of Hajj-e-Akbar and grant us economic self-reliance,” he said.

He also urged the nation to offer special prayers for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs.