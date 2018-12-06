PM praises Asad, reposes confidence in his team

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly defended his financial team and its role in bolstering the national economy despite serious challenges.

PM Imran Khan praised and particularly mentioned the role of the Ministries of Finance, Commerce and Planning in this regard during the meeting of federal cabinet.

He praised Finance Minister Asad Umar and reposes confidence in the performance of his economic team, resulting in interests and commitments of big foreign investors despite the massively tough circumstances this government inherited the country in.

He said had the economic situation been really bad, there would have been no foreign investment into the country.

He said the credit goes to the economic team for bringing in foreign investment into the country.

Share on: WhatsApp