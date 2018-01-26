PM praised for boldly projecting Pakistan’s viewpoint on international, regional issues

PESHAWAR : The political and economic experts here Friday termed the visit of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to Davos Switzerland where he boldly highlighted Pakistan’s viewpoint on all regional and international issues at World Economic Forum (WEF), highly successful and inclusive in all respect.

They praised the leadership of Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for effectively projecting the viewpoints of the country on regional and international issues besides informing the international community, bankers and business organizations about his government’s efforts for promotion of regional connectivity, trade and investment, up-gradation of communication sector including construction of new motorways and railways system, CPEC, addressing the long inherited issue of energy shortfall and sacrifices of Pakistani nation in war against terrorism.

Senior economic expert, Professor Dr Muhammad Naeem while talking to state-run media has termed the visit of Prime Minister as highly successful and wide-ranging.

The Prime Minister informed the world about Pakistan’s huge sacrifices in war against terrorism for global peace and stability.

“Our Premier has effectively used the platform of WEF to project Pakistan as a prime destination of business, investment, and trade besides informing leaders of business community and international organizations about his government incentives and pro- investment policies in the wake of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that was received well internationally.”

Dr Naeem said CPEC has immensely helped Pakistan to restore confidence of international investors keeping in view of its prime importance for regional and global connectivity through Gawadar Port besides giving easy access to Central Asian Republics, Afghanistan and Central Asia through enhanced communication and road network.

The importance of OBOR and CPEC as highlighted by the PM would immensely help broader understanding of international community about its positive role for global connectivity, growth and shared prosperity of the entire region.

Dr Naeem said Pakistan was among one of the 80 countries through which OBOR (we call it CPEC) will pass or would have an impact upon, adding these countries with 60pc of global population will generate about 40pc of world GDP.

He said CPEC was a gift of PML-N government for people of Pakistan that had not only restored confidence of foreign investors but will make the country a hub of trade and investment besides making its borders safe from foreign aggression.

The Prime Minister threw light on his Government’s efforts for development of communication sector including up-gradation of railways system, construction of new motorways and highways, ports, infrastructure development, importance of Gwadar Port, addressing the issue of energy shortfall and other socio-economic reforms.

Dr Naeem stressed the need for ensuring that any project under Belt and Road Impact (BRI) should not create any distortions and a level playing field should be provided to all investors particularly to locals so as to achieve optimum benefits and ensure its long durability.

MPA Saleh Muhammad Khan also commended visit of PM and for protecting the country interest at the highest world forum in most effective way.

Prime Minister Abbasi had informed the world about Pakistan’s matchless sacrifices in war against terrorism for global peace besides viable options for addressing the Afghanistan’s conflict.

Durable peace in Afghanistan was in the interest of Pakistan and sacrifices offered by Pakistan should be respected and acknowledged by the world community, he said, adding Pakistan is still hosting over three million Afghan refugees and the world contribution for their assistance was almost negligible.

Saleh expressed the hope that International Community including US will come forward and support Pakistan for dignified return of all Afghan refugees to their home country at earliest.

“Durable peace in South Asia cannot be established without solution of the core issue of Kashmir and it is the responsibility of world community to press India to come on negotiating table,” he said.

“Kashmir is the unfinished agenda of the partition of sub continent and India cannot deprive people of occupied Kashmir from their in-birth right of self determination. Pakistan wants peace with all neighbors and our policy of restrain should not be considered as weakness.” Saleh Muhammad said and added that PML-N had made Pakistan’s defense impregnable in 1998 and will now make the country an economic Asian tiger.

Orignally published by NNI