PM pledges to put country on path of progress, prosperity

Vows to transform KP into Punjab; Forsees burden of foreign debt to prevail for years; Increased petroleum prices with heavy heart

Tariq Saeed Peshawar

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday said that all available resources will be utilized to put Pakistan on the path of development and prosperous and pledged to remodel Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on the pattern of Punjab

“I am servant of Pakistan and will fight till the end for people’s prosperity”. PM Shahbaz said while addressing a public rally in Mansehra Hazara division.

Prime Minister, however, said that the burden of foreign debts on Pakistan is such that it could not be paid off by generations to come claiming that the former Premier Imran Khan’s government took hefty amount of loans that our generations might not be able to pay them.

Justifying the increase in the prices of fuel Shehbaz said his government was forced to increase the rates of petroleum products as the previous regime had “emptied” the national exchequer. Though he acknowledged the “pain” of the people due to the rising inflation at the same time he blamed the PTI-led government for the issue and said his team would work to reduce it.

“We have increased the prices in compulsion due to the wrong decisions and agreements of the previous government”. Prime Minister said adding the government has announced Rs28 billion subsidy package for 80 million poor people in the country.

Prime minister said former Prime Minister Imran Khan failed to deliver on his promise of five million homes during his tenure. “But we have, to cushion the inflation’s effect on people, have announced a subsidy package”. He added.

The prime minister termed himself as the “servant of Pakistan” and labeled Imran Khan as a “miscreant” saying last week’s protest of the PTI in Islamabad and across the country saw the deaths of three people, including a policeman.

He said that Multan, Sukkhar and Hazara Motorways are the mega projects which were completed during the Nawaz Sharif regime. He said the journey of development and prosperity will continue with the same spirit and devotion.

The premier assured the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of the provision of flour at the prescribed rates of Punjab and added that efforts will be made to remodel Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the pattern of Punjab.

PM Sharif also announced the establishment of a medical college, a special grant of Rs1 billion for the development of Mansehra and the setting up of Hazara Electric Supply Company.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz while addressing the rally praised the incumbent government’s recent steps taken for Pakistan’s prosperity adding Prime Minister Shahbaz was the “actual servant of the people, who had worked day and night for the development of Punjab, and under him, Pakistan’s fate would change”.

Maryam lauded the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for “rejecting” long march of the PTI accusing Imran Khan of using the resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during long march, saying that the former premier wasted public money for political ambition.

Maryam alleged that Imran Khan entered Islamabad by using tax money of KP’s people saying revolution’ cannot be successful by using helicopters and government vehicles and taking a U-turn towards Bani Gala. “When Nawaz Sharif started long march, the judges were restored before he reached Gujranwala,” Maryam added.

She said that Mansehra and Hazara always belong to Nawaz Sharif adding Nawaz and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would fix the country’s economy, which she claimed was destroyed by Imran Khan.

The Vice president of PML-N said Imran Khan’s statements, foreign letter and revolution are all a hoax. “Do as many long marches as you can, the government will complete its constitutional term,” she told Imran Khan.