PM pleads Kashmiris’ case

IN a candid and forthright telephonic conversation with UN

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday, Prime

Minister Imran Khan strongly pleaded the case of Kashmiris, urging the UN Chief to intervene meaningfully for stopping the on-going bloodshed in Occupied Kashmir and play due role for permanent settlement of the longstanding dispute between Pakistan and India. The Prime Minister reminded him that Jammu and Kashmir dispute is not a bilateral issue between Pakistan and India but an internationally-recognized dispute and an outstanding agenda item in the UN Security Council.

Prime Minister Imran Khan deserves credit for taking the issue of gross human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir seriously. Earlier, he issued a strong statement condemning brutal killing of over a dozen Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces in Pulwama area and then he conveyed his concern over the deteriorating situation to the UN Secretary-General. The Premier has tried to sensitise the UN and the world community, which is alive to the gravity of the situation, but not taking the same level of interest in human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir as it takes elsewhere in the world. The UN and the world community have a special reason to force India to stop atrocities against innocent Kashmiris as they have a comprehensive report on the issue by the UN Human Rights Council. It was in this backdrop that the PM demanded that a Commission of Inquiry be urgently dispatched to investigate the situation in occupied Kashmir, as was recommended in a June 2018 report by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. He also reiterated the proposal to appoint a special UN representative for resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. The OIC has rightly termed Indian brutalities against Kashmiris as a terrorist act and the UN ought to view the situation as such, taking punitive measures against India for state repression and terrorism. It is ironical that India, at the strength of its diplomacy, is trying to paint the legitimate freedom struggle of Kashmiris as terrorism in an attempt to hide its own crimes against people of Occupied Kashmir. Use of pellet guns alone is enough to take notice of the gravity of the situation by the UN as thousands of people have lost their eyesight because of use of these pump action guns, which spew 600 metal shards at high velocity at a time. The Prime Minister has done well by highlighting the pathetic conditions in Occupied Kashmir but a systematic and sustained campaign needs to be launched by our Missions abroad so that concern of the international community is translated into concrete action to save Kashmiris from Indian atrocities and measures towards final settlement of the dispute.

