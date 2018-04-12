PM pleads Kashmir cause

IN line with the firm commitment of Pakistan to highlight the cause of Kashmiri people, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi strongly raised the issue during his bilateral meetings on the sidelines of BOAO Forum in China. During his meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres he urged the world body to play its part in highlighting Indian atrocities being inflicted upon Kashmiris in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, emphasizing that Pakistan seeks a just and peaceful resolution of the dispute, reflecting the wishes of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, in accordance with UN Security Council Resolutions.

The meeting was timely and important in the sense that it took place in the backdrop of brutal use of force by Indian occupation forces against defenceless Kashmiris. They carried out cold-blooded murder of seventeen Kashmiris recently besides ruthless use of pellet guns that have resulted into loss of eye sight of hundreds of Kashmiris. It is, however, regrettable that the world community, especially the United Nations, is not paying the kind of attention to this grave situation that it deserved. This amounts to sheer faith apartheid on the part of the international community that routinely raises hue and cry in case of similar happenings in other parts of the world and excesses against communities other than Muslims. The UN has an obligation to persuade India to stop atrocities against Kashmiris and take measures for grant of right to self-determination to them as per UN resolutions. Non-implementation of the UN resolutions for seventy years is also reflective of the discriminatory approach of the world body as well as the world powers. As has been demanded by human rights organizations, they should be allowed access to Occupied Kashmir to see for themselves the threats to life and property of Kashmiris. The UN must also insist on sending a fact-finding mission to the occupied territory as this move can bring substantial relief to people of J&K who are subjected to worst kind of brutalities on a daily basis. The Prime Minister also sensitized the UN chief on ceasefire violations by India on the Line of Control and the Working Boundary. The UN has its peacekeepers on Pakistani side of LoC who routinely report all happenings on the LoC to the UN and therefore, action should be taken on their reports as well.

