PM pays tribute to troops who cleared CTD complex

Inquires after soldiers, officers injured in Bannu operation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Rawalpindi on Thursday to inquire after the health of the officers and soldiers who were injured in a recent operation against militants at CTD complex in Bannu.

The Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said the premier paid tribute to the courage and valour of troops who cleared the Bannu Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) complex.

PM Shehbaz said that the martyrs and their families have rendered supreme sacrifices for ensuring safety and security of the people of Pakistan, the statement added.

“We are determined to fight out terror ism in its all forms and manifestations and breaking nexus between terrorists, their supporters and sympathisers till achieving peaceful and stable environment,” the ISPR quoted the premier as saying.

“Writ of the state will be established at all cost and no one will be allowed to derail the hard-earned gains of war on terror achieved through unparalleled sacrifices of the nation and valiant armed forces,” it added