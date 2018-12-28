PM pays surprise visit to PIMS; directs to provide quality medical care to patients

Daily Pakistan Observer -

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday paid a surprise visit to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) here and questioned the hospital administration about the provision of medicines and other services to the patients.
He visited various departments of the hospital including neoro-surgery orthopedic, ophthalmology and emergency wards.
The prime minister, on this occasion, also interacted with the patients being treated and expressed his satisfaction over the provision of medical and other facilities to the under-treatment patients. He directed the PIMS administration to continue with the provision of quality medical care and facilities to the patients.
Minister for National Health Services Aamir Kiani, Special Assistant to PM Iftikhar Durrani, Senator Faisal Javed and Nausherwan Burki also accompanied the prime minister during the visit.—APP

