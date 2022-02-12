PM pays surprise visit to inspect housing project

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday paid a surprise visit to an under-construction apartments of Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme in Islamabad’s G-13 sector.

PM Imran visited the project site without any protocol and security while his staff and other officials concerned were unaware of his visit. The sources said PM Imran paid a surprise visit after receiving complaints of slow pace of work on the project. He reviewed the progress on the ongoing project and directed its early completion.

The Naya Pakistan housing programme is aimed at providing affordable residence to people. In April last year, the PM laid the foundation stone of a housing scheme in Islamabad in a bid to further his government’s policy for facilitating the country’s underprivileged in owning properties. Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of the Farash Town apartments a part of the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme – the premier said that about 2,000 people will be able to own houses under the project.

“We hope that these apartments will be completed within the stipulated span of two years,” he added.APP