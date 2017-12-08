PM: Pakistan opportune destination for UK businessmen

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday said that owing to government’s efforts, Pakistan had become surplus in energy, and the successful counter-terrorism efforts had made it an opportune destination for UK businesses.

The prime minister was talking to the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan who paid a courtesy call on him at his office. Mayor Khan, accompanied by a 25-member delegation including business and media persons, is on his first visit to Pakistan, after assuming office.

The prime minister hoped that the Mayor and his delegation, including the businessmen, would take this message to London that Pakistan was open and welcoming for trade, investment and meaningful cooperation.

The prime minister welcoming the Mayor said that every Pakistani was proud of his election as Mayor of London and prays for his success. The prime minister recalled his meeting with prime minister Theresa May in New York earlier and said that the Government of Pakistan accorded great importance to its close and cooperative relations with the United Kingdom, especially in the area of trade and investment.

Pakistan’s relations with the UK were unique as their close and cordial relations were strengthened by the presence of large Pakistani community in the UK, the prime minister said. He briefed the Mayor on the excellent opportunities for trade and investment in Pakistan.

Mayor Sadiq Khan informed the prime minister about his successful meetings with officials, media and businessmen after arrival in Pakistan. He said that he was impressed by the remarkable progress achieved by the government in different areas, especially in infrastructure, technology and energy.—APP