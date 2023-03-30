PM orders to quash ‘baseless’ review petitions against Justice Qazi Faez Isa

ISLAMABAD – Amid apparent cracks in the country’s top judicial system, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the withdrawal of the curative review reference against senior apex court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The premier ordered Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar to withdraw the review reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa, stating that the previous government took steps on baseless grounds.

Shehbaz shared the tweets, saying the curative review was based on ill will and meant to harass and intimidate the honorable Judge at the behest of Imran Niazi. He further maintained that this was not a reference, but a vendetta by Imran Khan, who he termed as a vindictive person, against a fair-minded judge who followed the path of the Constitution and the law.

On my direction, the government has decided to withdraw the Curative Review Petition against senior most Judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Qazi Faez Isa. The Curative Review was based on ill-will & meant to harass & intimidate the honourable Judge at the behest of Imran Niazi. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) March 30, 2023

Sharif defined the reference as a disreputable conspiracy to divide the independence of the judiciary.

The statement shared by Prime Minister’s office maintained that Pakistan Bar Council and other organisations denounced the reference and asserted that their opinion was valued.

Justice Isa made headlines for his judgment as he authored along with Justice Aminuddin Khan, which stated that the chief justice did not have the authority to constitute special benches or decide its members.

Let it be known that PTI chief Imran Khan lamented his decision to file a reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa, calling it a mistake.