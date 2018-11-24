PM orders setting up tents in Lahore for homeless

Food to be provided to homeless in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday directed the government of Punjab to set up tents for the homeless and provide them with meals as temperatures drop across the country. He then shared pictures of such tents being set up to accommodate the homeless community in Lahore.

I have asked CM Punjab to set up tents for people sleeping on footpaths and provide them food until the Panah Gahs (shelters) are built, as the weather is turning increasingly cold. Peshawar and Karachi spots also being located.

PM Imran laid the foundation for the first of five shelters for the homeless in Lahore and one in Rawalpindi earlier in November. In a tweet, he had said the government is “committed to building a social net for our poor citizens so everyone has a shelter over their head.”

PM Khan had said the Panah Gah project would benefit the homeless and needy. The visitors would be offered quality food to be provided by philanthropists. “Such people were never taken care of in previous governments,” he lamented. He said the other shelters would be established at Icchra, Chauburji, Data Darbar and Shahdara.

Emphasising that the Panah Gah projects will be made centres of excellence, the prime minister had said that a board of governors would oversee the maintenance and functioning of these centres. “The BoG will finalise the policy for the shelter homes,” he added.

The prime minister said he had also asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister to find locations to establish shelter homes in Peshawar. Similarly, he said, the Sindh governor had also been instructed and the chief minister would be asked to work on establishing shelter homes in Karachi and other big cities in the province.

The PDP Foundation, an NGO that uses sports for development efforts in the country, estimates that there are about 20 million homeless people in Pakistan. A 2016 UNDP report says 4 out of 10 Pakistanis – which is approximately 80 million people – live in ‘multidimensional poverty’.

Multidimensional poverty, a metric used by Pakistan, aggregates different factors such as access to health, education and infrastructure to elucidate poor people’s experience of deprivation.

