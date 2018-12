PM orders setting up South Punjab Secretariat

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday directed for setting up and functional of South Punjab Secretariat by 2019 mid.

He said this while chairing a meeting regarding South Punjab province. The prime minister was given a detailed briefing about administrative affairs of the new province in South Punjab.

Federal Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar briefed the meeting about the social and economic situation of South Punjab province.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Minister for Planning, Khusro Bakhtiar, Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht and chief secretary.—APP

