PM orders inquiry against SSGC, SNGPL MDs

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday ordered an inquiry against managing directors of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited and Sui Southern Gas Company over prevailing gas shortfall in the country.

The SSGC said late Tuesday it was discontinuing gas supply to CNG stations and captive power plants of all general industries for an “indefinite period of time.”

However, the premier was briefed by officials that the two companies demonstrated incompetence and withheld information on demand and supply of gas.

Khan ordered that the inquiry against top bosses of the two gas supply companies be completed within 72 hours. He directed the minister for petroleum to submit a report of the inquiry.

The Sui Southern Gas Company late Tuesday night announced halt of gas supply to CNG stations and captive power plants of all general industries but zero-rated and rice export industries were excluded from the action. The SSGC said that it is facing acute shortage of gas and low pressure in the system, which is affecting the adequate supply to domestic and commercials sectors. Meanwhile, commuters were left stranded in Karachi and other cities and towns across Sindh after transporters announced a strike on Wednesday to protest against halting of gas supply to CNG stations.

SSGC’s decision to halt gas supply prompted protest from CNG associations who had threatened to block Karachi’s main artery Shahrah-e-Faisal if supply was not resumed.

