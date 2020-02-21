PM orders FIA-led panel to probe sugar crisis

STAFF REPORTER ISLAMABAD Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday constituted a three-member committee to probe the recent countrywide hike in sugar prices which will comprise the Federal Investigation Agency director general, a representative of the Intelligence Bureau not below grade 20/21, and the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment director general. Some of the key points the committee will investigate include: 1) Whether the [sugar] production this year was low as compared to last year. Was low production the primary reason for the increase in price?; 2) Did the mills purchase sugarcane at exorbitantly higher prices than the minimum support price? If yes, then reasons thereof.