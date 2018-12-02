PM orders demolishing walls of Governor House

Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered razing walls of Punjab Governor House in Lahore, provincial Information Minister Fayyazul Hasan Chohan said Saturday.

Speaking to media outside the chief minister’s residence, Chohan said the prime minister visited the provincial headquarters today, during which he reviewed performance of the provincial government.

The minister said that PM Khan expressed satisfaction over Punjab government’s performance. He noted that previously, the expenses of Chief Minister Secretariat were Rs5.5 million monthly, which has now been reduced to Rs0.8 million.

Chohan said the governor’s residence was not a historic place, but an office, adding that the premier has ordered demolishing its walls.

“The decision would be acted upon in the next 48 to 72 hours,” he said.

The provincial minister further said the premier expressed concerns over transfers and postings of officials, warning that none of the ministers should have a part in this.

Claiming that previously-made price control committees were formed on political basis, he said the newly-constituted committees will perform better.—INP

