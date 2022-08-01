PM orders compensation to flood affectees urgently

Reviews relief work in Balochistan as death toll rises to 136

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the NDMA to pay compensation within 24 hours to the families of those people who have died in the recent flood- and rain-related incidents.

The prime minister gave these directions while addressing on the occasion of his visit to Quetta on Monday where he reviewed the relief activities in the flood affected areas of Balochistan.

PM Shehbaz also ordered to increase the compensation amount for partially or fully destroyed houses to Rs500,000.

He said that it was our national tragedy that no attention was paid to dams in the country. The challenge before us is gigantic, but we all have to fight it together, he added. He appreciated the restoration and relief efforts of the NHA.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that extraordinary heavy rains wreaked havoc on a vast scale, stressing the need to set up a network of medical camps in the affected areas.

He regretted that besides the loss of precious lives, the infrastructure was also destroyed. He expressed the resolve of the Federal and Balochistan governments for the restoration and rehabilitation of the flood-battered province. He called upon the rich to involve in the philanthropic activities in this hour of need.

The prime minister’s visit comes as nine more people died in rain-related incidents in Balochistan over the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 136, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

Speaking to the media during a visit to a tent city set up for flood-affected citizens in Qila Saifullah district, the PM sought action against officials for their failure to provide people with food and water.

“During my visit here and to other camps, I have been told the people are not being provided food and water […]. People clearly said they were not getting any food and water and when I asked them how were they managing, they said they had to send someone back home to fetch food,” PM Shehbaz said.

“It is extremely unfortunate that these camps are without food and water,” he lamented.

The premier said immediate action should be taken against the district administrations concerned, adding that Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo had assured him that action would be initiated against those responsible.

The prime minister said he had issued directives to ensure food was provided at relief camps from today.

CM Bizenjo, who was also present on the occasion, then directed the provincial chief secretary to suspend the officials concerned if food was not being provided at the relief camps.

“We were told people have been given one-month’s ration,” he said, instructing the chief secretary to probe the matter and suspend the relevant deputy commissioner, tehsildar, PDMA in-charge and relevant team if food was not available.

“They are all suspended and action will be taken against them,” he assured the prime minister.

The chief minister reiterated that if proper relief was not being provided at any camp, the relevant DC and other officials should consider themselves suspended.