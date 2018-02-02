PM for optimum utilisation of resources for expansion of NAVTTC

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday called for optimum utilization of available resources and infrastructure for expansion of NAVTTC activities so as to enable larger number of youth benefit from the skill development program, particularly under the Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Program.

Chairing a briefing on National Vocational & Technical Training Commission here at the Prime Minister Office, the Prime Minister also advised the body for further strengthening of its partnership with the private sector so as to fulfill market demand and ensure quality vocational training at various institutes across the country.

The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of NAVTTC in transforming raw talent into a skilled and productive workforce.

Engr. Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman, Minister for Education, Mr. Aamir Ashraf Khawja, Secretary Education, Mr. Zulfiqar Ahmed Cheema, Executive Director NAVTTC and senior officers were present during the meeting.

Executive Director NAVTTC briefed the Prime Minister about the role and functions of NVATCC for high standard vocational training and skill development of the youth.—APP