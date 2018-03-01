PM for optimum, scientific management of scarce water resources

ISLAMABAD :Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday while pointing to depleting water resources in the country called for effective measures at provincial and federal level for ensuring optimum utilization besides conservation and scientific management of water resources to cater to future needs of the growing population of the country.Chairing a meeting here at the PM Office on draft National Water Policy, the Prime Minister called for putting in place a robust framework to conserve freshwater, which was a finite resource and was progressively becoming scarce.The Prime Minister directed that the draft policy be shared with the provinces for their consideration and early finalization. He emphasized that buy-in from the provincial government was essential and directed Deputy Chairman Planning Commission to engage the provincial governments for their consensus before bringing the matter before the Council of Common Interests, a statement from the PM Office said.Minister for Interior and Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Sartaj Aziz, Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, concerned federal secretaries and senior officials were present during the meeting.

Orignally published by APP