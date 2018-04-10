PM, Opposition leader to discuss caretaker matter tomorrow

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

As the incumbent government is expected to conclude its five-year term on May 31, the government and the opposition are holding consultations to reach a consensus on the next caretaker Prime Minister and the government.

Opposition Leader Khurshid Shah will hold second meeting with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi on the matter.

As per the Constitution of Pakistan, the caretaker prime minister is appointed by the prime minister in consultation with the opposition leader in the National Assembly whose main function is to ensure timely elections in a free and fair manner.

The Opposition Leader Khurshid Shah says efforts of the Pakistan People Party (PPP) are focused on bringing a capable caretaker prime minister and the party has yet to decide on a candidate.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader further said “Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) keeps on introducing new trends and strategies. Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan after ten years in exile due to Benazir Bhutto, but Nawaz’s fight with Benazir is baseless,” he said

The PPP leader further said, everyone must respect parliament. “When the politicians don’t respect the parliament, how can they ask the judiciary and establishment to do so,” he questioned. “If the current prime minister does not even accept the Senate chairman, then he does not accept the parliament either,” Shah added.

Referring to the new Islamabad airport, the opposition leader said it should be named after Benazir Bhutto, and if this doesn’t happen, he will approach the Supreme Court (SC).

Meanwhile, Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday said that he had held a meeting with Premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on caretaker setup.

To a question, Nawaz said power outages were beyond understanding, adding that the demand for electricity had increased manifold.

When asked if he would visit former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar to inquire after his health, the former prime minister just smiled and didn’t answer the question.

He said that the “court verdict in the high-profile Panama Papers case caused a dent to the pace of progress in Pakistan”. He said that depreciation in the value of rupee was due to uncertainty in the country.