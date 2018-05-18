PM, Opposition leader meet today

Caretaker PM

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

In a major development on the name of caretaker prime minister, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Opposition leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah will hold an important meeting otoday.

Khursheed Shahd said he will hold a meeting with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday, during which they would deliberate on the name of caretaker prime minister. Shah went on to say, the name of caretaker prime minister would be announced if we reached a consensus or else it will take a day or two.

It may be noted here that 5 years term of the incumbent government would end on May 31, 2018 after which the caretaker government would take its responsibilities till next general elections.