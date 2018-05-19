PM, Opp leader fail to reach agreement on caretaker PM

Consensus name to be announced on Tuesday

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi and Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah met here on Friday to finalize the name of the caretaker prime minister but according to sources, the two leaders decided to meet again on Tuesday after failing to reach a consensus on the matter.

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah said on Friday that he will hold another meeting with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday after which they will announce the name of the caretaker prime minister.

During the meeting, it has been learnt that the names of former chief justices of Pakistan including, Justice (Retd) Anwar Zaheer Jamali, Justice (Retd) Jawad S Khawaja, Justice (Retd) Mian Shakirullah Jan and Justice (Retd) Nasirul Mulk were discussed. Apart from these names other names including that of former State Bank governors Dr Shamshad Akhtar and Dr Ishrat Hussain, former caretaker PM Justice Mir Hazar Khan Khoso and ex-Supreme Court judge Justice (Retd) Nasir Aslam Zahid were also discussed. Khoso was the country’s caretaker PM in 2013.

The caretaker setup, which will take over once the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government completes its tenure.

Following Friday’s meeting, the opposition leader said he hopes that the government and opposition can agree on a candidate for the caretaker premier.

Before the meeting, Shah shared that the name of the caretaker prime minister will be announced once a consensual decision is reached.

Shah also held a meeting with National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

In April, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah had also met in this regard.

Following the meeting with the prime minister, Shah met with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the chambers of the Parliament House.

The current government is expected to conclude its five-year term on May 31, after which the caretaker government will take over to hold general elections, which are expected to be held in July or first week of August.

As per the Constitution of Pakistan, the caretaker prime minister is appointed by the prime minister in consultation with the opposition leader in the National Assembly.

Both the prime minister and the opposition leader then present names of three nominees each from which the consensus candidate is appointed as the caretaker prime minister. The prime responsibility of the caretaker government is to ensure that the elections are held in a transparent manner.