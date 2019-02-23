PM opens Sehat Insaf Card scheme in Rajanpur

Our Correspondent

Rajanpur

Days after introducing Sehat Insaf Card (SIC) programme in tribal districts, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday launched the same healthcare facility in Rajanpur.

“The aim of the scheme is to introduce equal medical facilities for low socio-economic groups,” said the premier during the health card launching ceremony in the southern Punjab city.

Reassuring the nation of providing quality healthcare facilities, he reiterated the government’s commitment to establishing a medical care system available to all — including the marginalised community.

The prime minister also distributed health cards among some of the deserving families of the district Rajanpur.

He said, “Rajanpur is the most backward area of Pakistan and the government is going to start health cards distribution to facilitate people of this area.”

PM Imrasn under the Sehat card scheme a family can get medical treatment up to Rs720,000. “The medical facility will be further expanded to other parts of Punjab.” The premier called out those who were against health reforms in the country. “Those who are against improved healthcare system are because they have vested interests.”

