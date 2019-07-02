PM oozes with confidence

PRIME Minister Imran Khan, appearing again in a television programme along with his economic and financial team, justified budgetary proposals in the backdrop of widespread reaction by different segments of the society, terming them as the only way out of the crisis being experienced by the country. He maintained that the difficult month (may be he was talking about the month in which budget was presented and adopted), believed that real dollar rate would be ascertained soon, derived satisfaction from the fact that for the first time the civilian government and the Army were on the same page and opposed the idea of giving NRO to anyone but endorsed the controversial plea bargain option.

The tone of the Prime Minister and his body language conveyed an impression that Imran Khan was confident that the policies and measures being initiated by his Government to address ills of the economy would start paying dividends soon. Only time will tell what actually happens in weeks and months to come but it would be a great service of the PM for the country if he is able to set a clear direction for the economy and succeeds in boosting revenue collection through widening the tax net, for which an exercise is going on at full scale and reports indicate that it is producing the desired results. No one would disagree with the Prime Minister when he talks about difficult but essential measures to enable the country stand on its own feet. However, the approach adopted by the Government to realize the objective might not be appropriate as people have been made to bear the brunt of harsh measures with one go. The budget has been passed by the National Assembly and after signing of the Finance Bill by President Arif Alvi, its provisions have become applicable but still different interest groups are staging demonstrations and protests against measures that are hurting them. All Pakistan Traders Association held a representative convention of traders from across the country in Islamabad on Monday and then lodged protest in front of the FBR Headquarters on the Constitution Avenue. Earlier, APTMA claimed that two hundred units were forced to close down as customers cancelled orders on increased prices necessitated by the budget; sugar dealers are threatening to boycott the trade and construction industry is crying due to unjustified increase in the prices of cement, sand, concrete and other construction material/items. Leaving these aside, the real burden will fall on the common man as family budgets stand disturbed and people will have to compromise on the quality of life because of hike in the cost of living. It is because of the adverse reaction to the budget that the Opposition believes the Government is resorting to tactics like arrest of PML(N) leader Rana Sanaullah on indigestible allegations of possessing heroin worth crores of rupees to divert attention from the real issues. It would be advisable that instead of resorting to the same old tactics, the Government opts for concrete measures and strategy to plug loopholes of the system as it did by constituting a high level committee for effectively checking the menace of smuggling after a meeting chaired by the Prime Minister and also attended by the Army Chief debate the issue threadbare especially in the context of Afghan Transit Trade. As the Prime Minister has stated, both the government and the Army are on the same page on different issues, it would be in the fitness of things if services of the Army are effectively utilized to eliminate rampant smuggling whether in garb of Afghan Transit Trade, duty drawback or trade with Iran/India. Smuggling is taking place in connivance with relevant departments and if the Government makes them accountable then there can be visible improvement in economic recovery without putting additional burden on those who are already contributing to the national exchequer. No one would buy the argument that the exchange rate has nothing to do with the IMF deal after witnessing what happened to the poor rupee close to IMF Board meeting. Devaluation has never benefitted the country or its people but the outside world and that is what we should expect now. As for plea-bargain, even the Supreme Court has questioned this clause but strangely enough this continues to the advantage of the corrupt. If charges of theft and corruption are proved and plea bargain means the accused too confesses the guilt, then what is justification to shower favours on him.