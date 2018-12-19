PM: One more U-turn, please

Our great leader Imran Khan said that leadership always takes a U-Turn according to the situation and circumstances. No doubt leadership should be flexible in their attitude and decisions, when they have to decide the destiny of a nation. They should change their strategy and methodology according to the situation.

I want to say to our PM that kindly take one more U-Turn for the country and change your mind for making the new roads and bridges where are required. Roads are important for the growth of business and development of society. Your economy cannot flourish without proper roads and communications. Roads are important for the development of culture. Roads have become the basic need of people. These are the need of poor people and poor farmer of the country for whom you always look worried.

If people want to go to school, market and anywhere they need roads. Without roads life will be stuck. When there will be no road, how they can travel for learning and earnings??? Your railway network is not so strong and available in all areas of the country so you have to depend on road access. People of a village cannot go to city if there is no road and better transportation facilities available.

Hopefully, new government is making new Pakistan but when you will not build new roads and motorways how is it possible? You cannot imagine that now everybody wants to travel on motorway because they know that on motorway, they can reach their destination in less time and safely. Motorway has become the need of people. You cannot ignore the importance of motorway.

UMAR BIN ABDUL AZIZ

Rawalpindi

