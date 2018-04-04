PM Oli: Pacts with India to be implemented

Kathmandu

Prime Minister KP Shama Oli has said Tuesday his India visit would be focused mainly on implementing the past agreements signed between Nepal and India. He expressed his commitment not to sign any agreements against the national interest and that will let down the country.

While addressing the Parliament to inform about his upcoming India visit slated to begin on Friday, Oli said during his visit he will hold intense discussion with Indian government on implementing the past agreements rather than signing new agreements.

“We want to maintain trustful and doubtless relations with India,” said PM Oli, “We want to maintain a dignified relation with Indian while desisting from anything that would be disgraceful to the nation.” Saying that Nepal would move ahead on the path of development, PM Oli said he will try to make his maiden foreign visit fruitful.—Agencies