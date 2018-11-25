PM okays social framework for vulnerable segments of society

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of Economic Advisory Council (EAC) held at his Bani Gala residence on Sunday during which the Premier was briefed on poverty eradication and job creation.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Mr. Asad Umar, Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Adviser to PM Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Syed Saleem Raza, Former Governor State Bank, Dr. Naved Hamid, Professor at Lahore School of Economics, Mr. Sakib Sherani, Economist, Dr. Faisal Bari, Associate Professor at LUMS, Dr. Asad Zaman, VC Pakistan Institute of Development Economics, Dr. Abid Qayyum Sulehri, ED Sustainable Development Policy Institute, Governor State Bank Mr. Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Finance Mr. Arif Ahmad Khan, Advisor/Executive Director General (IERU) Dr. Khaqan Hassan Najeeb and other senior officials

The meeting discussed the current economic situation of the country and the government’s 100-day plan.

Ways to create more jobs and eradicate poverty, and recommendations made to the prime minister regarding financing of the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme Programme also came under discussion during the meeting.

The meeting was briefed on the policy recommendations for Mobilizing Finance for Development, Enhancing Exports & Strengthening SMEs, Tax Reforms, Job Creation Impact of Major Policy Actions and Social Protection Priorities in Pakistan, in the light of the deliberated proposals of the working groups of the EAC.

The policy recommendations were finalized to focus on acceleration of under the utilized areas including Agriculture, Housing, Small & Medium Enterprises in terms of incentives, reliance on export oriented and labour intensive growth, reversal of anti-export bias, enhanced system automation and use of technology, transparency in trade regime, facilitating importers, job creation through skill development, ease of doing business through business friendly environment while focusing on productivity and moving on technology sophistication.

Prime Minister Imran Khan approved the policy recommendations for a Medium Term Structural Reform Framework of the Economy. Prime Minister Imran Khan also approved a Social Protection Framework to ensure the vulnerable segments of the society are protected. The comprehensive social protection framework aims at overcoming the challenges of poverty, health, stunted growth, education and enabling the youth realize their potential and extricate themselves out of generational poverty traps.

Finalization of these policies is for laying the foundation of a sustainable, inclusive, job creating and export oriented economic growth strategy as part of the government’s 100-days plan.

